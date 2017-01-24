Officials at Leicester have called a second inspection for 10.30am ahead of this afternoon's meeting.

An initial check just before 8am proved inconclusive with temperatures having dropped to -2C overnight.

It is expected to warm up as the day goes on, but another inspection has been deemed necessary.

Meanwhile, this afternoon's meeting at Wetherby must pass a precautionary inspection at 9.30am if it is to go ahead.

It dropped below freezing at the Yorkshire venue overnight but temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day.

The track tweeted: "Colder than forecast overnight, -2.5C and light fog at present. We've called a precautionary inspection for 9.30am, so keep watching."