Teenage sensation Jack Kennedy nailed another big race when snatching victory on A Toi Phil in the Coral.ie Leopardstown Handicap Chase.

A Toi Phil was out of the money jumping the last, but Kennedy conjured an undeniable run out of Gordon Elliott's seven-year-old to land the spoils for owners Gigginstown House Stud.

Stellar Notion took the final fence in front after being prominent throughout under Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins, but he was gunned down late on by the 7-2 favourite, who was one of seven runners from the Elliott stable and bagged the valuable prize by a neck.

Rolly Baby was a length and a half back in third, with Damut fourth in an eventful race that saw falls for New Kid In Town, Bentelimar and The Paparrazi Kid, who came down on the flat in the straight after scrimmaging on the bend.

Elliott said: "He said he was flat out the whole way. I'd say because it was his first run in a handicap he was a bit novicey. He'd maybe be a bit better with a bit of light, but thankfully he had his head in front at the right time.

"I thought he had a nice mark, but you always worry about lack of experience. If you watched him in the Drinmore he got in behind a few, backed off and was a bit cowardly.

"These are the races we want to win, so we had to give him a rattle at it. When I saw the entries I thought he was well weighted.

"We have Cheltenham as an option, but he's still a novice so we might miss that and keep him at home. There is plenty of good prize-money at home.

"I'd say on that ground he'd stay any trip, but not on heavy ground."

Elliott was extending his lead over Willie Mullins in the trainers' championship and added: "We're very lucky to have the bunch of horses we have. These horses are all bought to be graded horses and if they just fall below the pecking order they can end up getting into these races off nice marks.

"I'm in a lucky position to have not just Gigginstown but all the owners with these type of horses. We've won for a variety of different owners."

Kennedy said: "I was a bit further back than I wanted to be. I switched in going to the last and I needed to wing it.

"He didn't jump like a novice and it was a great performance. He's tough and stayed galloping."