The New One edged out Clyne to win Haydock's stanjames.com Champion Hurdle Trial for a third year running.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' nine-year-old had to dig deep to get the better of Clyne, who proved a tough nut to crack.

The New One made the running until Clyne set sail for home and briefly looked in trouble, with L'Ami Serge moving up menacingly on the far rail.

The winner even clattered the third-last flight but that did not stop Twiston-Davies' grand servant from pulling out more for the trainer's son, Sam, to gamely prevail by a length.

L'Ami Serge failed to go through with his effort and was only third, while Irving fell at the fourth flight.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: "He's a proper racehorse. The sort of horse we dream about.

"We've everything covered, but, at the moment, I think we are (heading for the) Champion Hurdle.

"It's worth another go, I'd have thought."