Un De Sceaux "definitely" heads to Cheltenham next Saturday for the rearranged Clarence House Chase at Ascot, said trainer Willie Mullins.

The talented nine-year-old was this Saturday hot favourite for the Grade One, but the big race at Ascot had to be transferred following the abandonment of that meeting.

Un De Sceaux, who won the Clarence House last season, will also be rerouted to Cheltenham.

Mullins said: "Un De Sceaux definitely heads to Cheltenham next Saturday.

"It's good that the BHA and Cheltenham were able to get together and reorganise the race so quickly."

Trainer Gary Moore is less enthusiastic about sending Ar Mad to Cheltenham, but said: "I've got to speak to the owner but my hand is nearly forced to go there.

"I would rather go to a more conventional track but I will do what I have to do.

"If we go there at least I know whether will go back there (for the Festival) or not."