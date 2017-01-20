Nigel Twiston-Davies feels The New One will have his work cut out to win the stanjames.com Champion Hurdle Trial for the third year running at Haydock.

The nine-year-old has lifted this prize for the past two winters, but Twiston-Davies reckons this renewal is tougher and it will be harder for his stable stalwart to concede 8lb to some of his rivals.

However, The New One has been in fine form this season, after plans to send him novice chasing were put on hold.

Victory in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham was followed by second place behind Yanworth in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

"It was a very good run at Kempton. They harassed him all the way, which didn't really help," said the Naunton handler.

"This is probably better than the last two renewals he has won, but he in as good a form as he has ever been.

"I don't think the really soft ground probably suits him, but there are no other races to go for.

"It is a concern that he has to give weight away and I would rather run him in Grade One where he has no penalty to carry, but there are none left before Cheltenham in this country."