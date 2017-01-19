Sizing John came home best to claim top honours in the Ladbrokes Ireland Kinloch Brae Chase at Thurles.

Recently-retired Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Don Cossack had claimed the last two renewals of the Grade Two contest and his owners, Gigginstown House Stud, were responsible for the 11-10 favourite Sub Lieutenant, trained by Henry de Bromhead.

Sizing John, a former inmate of De Bromhead's but now with Jessica Harrington, was a 3-1 shot to get back on the winning trail, having been placed behind the brilliant Douvan for the seventh time at Leopardstown over the festive period.

Smashing took the six-strong field along for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey, with Sub Lieutenant and Sizing John his closest pursuers.

Sub Lieutenant hit the front before the home turn and looked to have matters in hand under David Mullins, but Sizing John responded to Robbie Power's urgings and quickened up well as the pair went by the omitted final fence to get up and score by two and a half lengths.

Black Hercules boxed on for third after being under pressure a long way from home.

The Irish Gold Cup next? Sizing John gallops on powerfully to nab Sub Lieutenant and land the Kinloch Brae Chase at @thurlesraces: pic.twitter.com/lNgKzw5iFF — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 19, 2017

