Teenage Kerry rider Jack Kennedy produced an incredible rescue act to stay aboard Bilko at Thurles after being catapulted from saddle aboard Gordon Elliott's charge.

The 17-year-old steered Outlander to the Grade One Lexus Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival and hit 51 winners for the season with Ball D'Arc in Sunday's Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse.

However his abilities were pushed to the limit after Bilko's sloppy jump in the Matty Ryan Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

Kennedy, was catapulted from the saddle but somehow clung to the side of his horse before clambering back on board to keep Bilko in the race.

Realt Mor won the contest for Elliott, ahead of Inch Rise and Tinos Tank.

How about this from Jack Kennedy at @thurlesraces! pic.twitter.com/MhxkQN0ht8 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 19, 2017

Watch live coverage of racing from Leopardstown, including the €100,000 Coral.ie Hurdle, from 1330 on RTÉ2 this Sunday.