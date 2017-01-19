Willie Mullins' superstars Faugheen and Annie Power feature in a 47-strong entry for the Sun Bet Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham on 16 March.

The pair, who won the last two renewals of the Champion Hurdle at the festival, also hold entries for the two-mile event.

Annie Power ran in the then Ladbrokes World Hurlde in 2014, finishing second to More of That - the only defeat the mare has suffered when finishing a race.

Mullins, who has yet to win the race, is responsible for ten of the 19 Irish-trained entries.

Most prominent in the betting is Vroum Vroum Mag - a scorer for Mullins over three miles at Christmas - while he also holds entries for Clondaw Warrior, Diakali, Footpad, Nichols Canyon, Shaneshill, Whiteout and Wicklow Brave.

Gordon Elliott also holds three entries in the race, for De Plotting Shed and the Gigginstown Stud pair of Apple's Jade and Dedigout.

Michael O'Leary's operation has a third contender in the form of the Mouse Morris-trained Milsean.

Noel Meade has two possibles for the race in Monksland and Snow Falcon, while Joseph O'Brien may look to the longer trip for last year's Triumph Hurdle winner Ivanovich Gorbatov, who is also entered in the Champion Hurdle.

Heading the ante-post market is Harry Fry's Unowhatimeanharry, winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Festival 12 months ago.

Fry's ace took his unbeaten run to seven when beating Neil King's Lil Rockerfeller in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last month.

Unowhatimeanharry's owner JP McManus has six entries in total, including 2014 scorer More Of That (Jonjo O'Neill), former Champion Hurdle hero Jezki (Jessica Harrington) and the Alan King-trained Yanworth.

Other high-profile contenders include 2015 winner Cole Harden (Warren Greatrex) and the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained pair of Ballyoptic and The New One.

Another in contention is American challenger Rawnaq, formerly Irish-trained but now based with Cyril Murphy in Maryland.

The 10-year-old is going for a $500,000 bonus after defeating the Mullins pair of Shaneshill and Nichols Canyon in the three-mile Grade One Calvin Houghland Iroquois Hurdle, part of the first Brown Advisory Iroquois Cheltenham Challenge, at Percy Warner Park, Nashville, on fast going in May.

Murphy's gelding was previously trained in Ireland by Matthew Smith and already has experience at the Festival, having finished third in the 2015 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate over fences. He was also third in 2013 Greatwood Hurdle at the Open fixture.

Watch live coverage of racing from Leopardstown, including the €100,000 Coral.ie Hurdle, from 1330 on RTÉ2 this Sunday.