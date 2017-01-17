Jockey Josh Cartwright could learn of his penalty later this week after admitting to riding recklessly in an extraordinary incident at Morphettville in Australia last Saturday.

Cartwright pleaded guilty to a reckless riding charge after allowing his mount, Senior Council, to drift sharply to the right and impede two horses who were trying to challenge from the middle of the track in a six-furlong contest.

The incident has attracted much media attention as Cartwright's girlfriend, Norwegian apprentice Anna Jordsjo, won the race aboard favourite Murti.

Talented young jockey Josh Cartwright stood down after appearing to deliberately steer his mount towards rival horses to stop them winning. pic.twitter.com/e7KoXFO789 — 7HorseRacing 🐎 (@7horseracing) January 16, 2017

Jordsjo was said to be "very upset" by events.

Murti's trainer, Gordon Richards, said: "She's very upset, because he's upset. She's all for winning and if she has success that's great but not at any cost.

"She is not chuffed that her boyfriend did that in her favour, if he did do it (for that reason), because there are rules that have to be followed.

"He's not in a great place therefore she's not in a great place. She really feels for him," he told www.geelongadvertiser.com.au.

Jordsjo added: "I honestly don't know what happened, or if I will be part of the inquiry. Until it (the inquiry) comes out I can't say anything."

Officials at Thoroughbred Racing South Australia are continuing to investigate the incident and have stated that they could deliver a penalty as soon as this week.

Australian Jockeys Association chief executive Des O'Keeffe insists his focus is on ensuring Cartwright's well-being while the case is being considered.

He told www.racing.com "My take on it is, having been involved for a long time, it was really an odd and extraordinary incident.

"Thankfully, speaking to (jockeys) Jason Holder and Matthew Poon, they are fine. They were the other jockeys involved and also, I gather the horses are OK, which is also important.

"Our focus turns to ensuring that Josh Cartwright's well-being is being looked after and managed and I am really happy to say that is the case."

Following his guilty plea, Cartwright was stood down from riding with immediate effect.