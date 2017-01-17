With exactly eight weeks to go until the tapes go up for the first race at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival, we look ahead to some of the main quandaries facing ante-post punters.

Question over leading Champion Hurdle contenders

Willie Mullins has saddled the last two winners of the Champion Hurdle and both feature prominently in the ante-post betting for this year’s race.

However, both have the same question mark hanging over their prospects ahead of this year’s renewal.

Last year’s winner Annie Power and 2015 winner Faugheen will have eight hurdles to clear if either of them are to join the illustrious list of two-time winners of the race, but the biggest obstacle they may have to overcome could be their lengthy absences from the racetrack.

A number of niggling injuries have kept Faugheen on the sidelines since he recorded the most visually impressive win of his career in last year’s Irish Champion Hurdle, while Annie Power hasn’t been seen since following up her Champion Hurdle win with a rout of her rivals in the Aintree Hurdle.

Both hold entries in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown later this month. Their comeback performances, when and if they do come, will answer some but not all of those question marks hanging over them.

Their preps for Cheltenham may answer questions as to whether the stablemates retain their ability, but they won’t answer doubts about the conditioning and level of fitness needed to win what should be the most prestigious hurdle race on the calendar.

An interrupted build-up didn’t stop Annie Power triumphing at Cheltenham in 2016, but it might have played a major part in Hurricane Fly’s failure to fire in the 2012 renewal of the race as an odds-on favourite.

Can anything crack Tizzard’s Gold Cup favourite

Winning a Gold Cup isn’t meant to be easy, but the record of recent winners of the race suggests that it can almost sound a death knell with regard to a horse’s future prospects.

The ill-fated Sychronised (2012) lost his life in his very next start in the Grand National, while the likes of Imperial Commander (2010) Long Run (2012), Bobs Worth (2013), Lord Windermere (2014) never recaptured the form they displayed on their big day in March.

This year’s Gold Cup has suffered two hammer blows with the news that injury will prevent 2015 winner Coneygree and last year’s winner Don Cossack from taking their places, with the latter’s retirement recently confirmed by trainer Gordon Elliott.

Colin Tizzard’s Thistlecrack now looks the horse to beat on St Patrick’s Day in the Cotswolds, but should he be odds on for the race?

His King George VI win at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day was a facile one, but it also came in a five-runner field which lacked strength in depth.

Cue Card, his main market rival that day underperformed badly. Time comparison with the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over the same three-mile trip earlier on the card also cast doubt on the merit of the race.

In a race that could shape up ideally for each-way punters, the preps of Native River, Djakadam, Outlander, Cue Card and Don Poli will be closely monitored in the weeks ahead.

Mullins mob-handed

He may be facing his biggest challenge for the Irish trainers' title in years and as well as Messrs Nicholls, Henderson, Hobbs and King, the British challenge at Cheltenham has a new superpower in the shape of Colin Tizzard. But in 15 of Cheltenham's 28 races, Mullins has the favourite or second favourite. Some crisis.

Unpicking Mullins' plans and pecking orders remains one of the greatest ante-post punting perils of Cheltenham, and two races underline this more than any other.

In the Champion Bumper, for example, he leads the way with five of the leading contenders including the favourite, Getabird.

Interestingly, he hasn't won the race for four years and even then success game with a 25-1 shot in the form of Briar Hill. If Mullins doesn't know what his best chance his, how can we?

As well as the bumper, he also now dominates the ante-post market for the Dawn Run Mares Novices’ Hurdle.

Mullins, fittingly, won the inaugural running last season with Limini and has six of the top seven in the betting for this year's race, including Royal Bond winner Airlie Beach.

Some - like Let's Dance and Augusta Kate - stay so well that the Albert Bartlett becomes an option, but with so many Mullins principals, the water could scarcely be muddier in both cases.

JP's juvenile portfolio

JP McManus has been very active buying young horses in France in recent seasons, with former trainer and multiple champion jockey Charlie Swan among those part of the McManus purchasing team.

With eight weeks to go to Cheltenham, and so much of McManus's buying strategy centred around buying Cheltenham horses, two of those buys stand out at this juncture for Triumph Hurdle glory.

Both Defi Du Seuil and Charli Parcs already look above-average juveniles.

Defi Du Seuil is unbeaten in four races in Britain, impressing more every time, and Charli Parcs came to Kempton Park on 27 December; unlike many talking horses, he took to the track and enhanced his home reputation.

But add those to the McManus-owned horses based in Ireland and you find a juvenile team of huge talent.

Last March Joseph O'Brien orchestrated the preparation of former Ballydoyle stayer Ivanovich Gorbatov to win the Triumph Hurdle. And this year he has another fistful of Flat blue breds to take another swing.

Landofhopeandglory was the earlier frontrunner, and rattled off three victories before defeat at Leopardstown, and while Housesofparliament, second in the Great Voltigeur on the Flat, fluffed his lines on his jumps debut, the vibes were strong enough to suggest there is more to come.

Bhutan, Triplicate and Cook Islands are of a similar ilk and feature among the betting for the race even before they have faced a hurdle in public.

What makes things tricky for those playing ante-post, is that McManus has so much strength in the four-year-old division that you couldn't rule out him deploying one or more of those troops into the Supreme Novices.

Back in 2008 he sent juvenile star Binocular into the Supreme Novices and, ironically, he found only one too good: Captain Cee Bee, who also ran in the McManus colours.