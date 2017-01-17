Henry de Bromhead is looking forward to testing Petit Mouchoir's Stan James Champion Hurdle credentials at Leopardstown on 29 January.

The six-year-old, formerly trained by Willie Mullins, entered the Cheltenham picture when upsetting hot-pot Nichols Canyon in the Ryanair Hurdle last month after he had fallen three out when holding every chance in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in November.

"He'll be entered for the Champion Hurdle and we'll see how we go," De Bromhead told Racing UK.

"He's obviously in the Irish Champion Hurdle. We're aiming for that and we'll see how we get on.

"He had a lovely run first time back in Down Royal and looked to be going well in the Fighting Fifth (when he fell).

"I suppose when you look at the odds, Nichols Canyon was odds on and we were 6-1, so looking at that it was a pleasant surprise."