Connections of Un De Sceaux are confident Ascot suits their star chaser as much as anywhere ahead of his tilt at a second consecutive Berkshire Community Foundation Clarence House Chase this Saturday.

The nine-year-old has been Willie Mullins' only runner in Britain this season, a vast change from the previous campaign when the Closutton handler went so close to being crowned British champion trainer.

Having finished second to Sprinter Sacre at Cheltenham and Sandown last season, Un De Sceaux returned to winning ways in a thrilling renewal of the Tingle Creek at Sandown in December where, despite meeting the last two fences all wrong, he responded gamely to Ruby Walsh's urgings to land the Grade One from Sire De Grugy.

While there is only a possible maximum field of eight, Colm O'Connell, son of owner Edward, is expecting a helter-skelter race featuring a handful of likely front-runners.

"When the you look at Ar Mad, Special Tiara and Royal Regatta, without knowing what our tactics will be, that looks like a red-hot pace," said O'Connell.

"Ascot suits our lad, though, when he won this last year it was just about his most impressive performance.

"He doesn't have to make the running, we saw that in the Tingle Creek, and I think the big thing we have that the others don't is Ruby Walsh.

"He's just always in the right place, he knows where to be and can change plans at the drop of a hat.

"I was so glad when he won the Tingle Creek, more so than for any of his other races.

"Last February he was 4-6 to win a Queen Mother. Four months later people were saying he was past his best, when, in reality, he wasn't.

"He just wasn't as good as Sprinter Sacre, but who was?

"I'm very hopeful he'll be going there but it looks a hard race.

"I certainly won't be backing him at 4-5, anyway."

There is a second Irish-trained entry in the form of Henry de Bromhead’s Special Tiara, winner of the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

Gary Moore could run two in the race but will make a decision over whether Sire De Grugy, the winner in 2014, joins stablemate Ar Mad on Tuesday.

Dodging Bullets, successful in this race in 2015, represents Paul Nicholls, while the list is filled by Eastlake, Royal Regatta and Top Gamble.

The only withdrawal at the confirmation stage was, as expected, the Nicky Henderson-trained Altior.

Last year's Surpeme Novice Hurdle winner is expected to run in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury in February before attempting to justify favouritism in the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham in March.