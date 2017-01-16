Willie Mullins remains hopeful that Faugheen will make his eagerly-awaited return to action at Leopardstown later this month.

The nine-year-old has been sidelined through injury since winning the BHP Irish Champion Hurdle 12 months ago, but the signs are he could be ready to defend that crown on January 29.

The long-term target remains the Stan James Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, which he won in 2015.

"I'm pleased with him and he's definitely on course for Cheltenham," Mullins told www.irishtimes.com.

"If all goes well, hopefully he can run in the Irish Champion beforehand."