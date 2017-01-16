Identity Thief could bid to get his season back on track in the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown on January 29.

Henry de Bromhead's seven-year-old was a Grade One winner over hurdles last season and looked set to make his mark at the highest level over fences too.

He won his first two starts in fine style and was fancied to give Min at race at Leopardstown over Christmas. However, he was pulled up before halfway after making an early mistake.

De Bromhead is keen to get see his charge return to winning ways and as it was not a serious issue, the aim is to get another run into him before possibly heading to Cheltenham.

"He seems really well," said De Bromhead. "He actually jumped Sunday morning and schooled really well.

"He's entered in the Arkle at Leopardstown, and we'll see how he goes in the next few weeks."