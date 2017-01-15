Ball D'Arc ran out a decisive winner of the valuable Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse, helping Gordon Elliott extend his lead in the trainer's title over perennial champion Willie Mullins.

Run at a fierce pace given the front-running tactics of Ttebbob, Jack Kennedy bided his time on the 3-1 favourite, confident that the pacesetter had gone off too quick.

For a brief moment it looked as if one-time smart novice Ttebbob had slipped the field, but by the turn for home he was running on empty and Ball D'Arc and Pairofbrowneyes were left in front.

Pairofbrowneyes has been placed in numerous big races but had to settle for second best again as Ball D'Arc powered clear after the last, winning by nine lengths.

Draycott Place was third and Caolaneoin fourth.

Elliott said: "It's a nice pot to win, Jack gave him a peach of a ride. He was a bit unlucky at Leopardstown, although I'm still not sure he'd have won. The soft ground suited him today and he could get into a nice rhythm.

"I'm not sure where he will go next, but he could go for something like the Grand Annual. He's still a novice over fences so that is an option as well."

Elliott and Kennedy had earlier teamed up for victory with Barra, a 50th winner of the season in Ireland for the emerging rider.

Elliott added: "For a lad of only 17 to be doing what he's doing is great.

"Nothing fazes him, and he has his feet on the ground and is still mucking out in the yard."

