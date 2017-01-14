Willoughby Court galloped his rivals into submission in the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Warwick.

Successful twice in the bumper sphere last season and an all-the-way winner on his second jumping start over this course and distance last month, Ben Pauling's charge was an 11-4 chance stepped up to Grade Two level.

Jockey David Bass appeared keen to ensure the two-mile-five-furlong contest was a searching test of stamina, allowing Willoughby Court to bowl along at the head of affairs from flag-fall.

The six-year-old jumped well in the main and Bass upped the ante by asking Willoughby Court for a big leap five flights from the finish, which he produced.

He had all of his rivals in trouble from the home turn and safely negotiated the remaining two obstacles to seal an impressive eight-length success.

Peter Fahey's Irish raider Peregrine Run, bidding for a fifth successive win, was second at the top of the home straight, but was eventually beaten to the runner-up spot by Gayebury.

Bass said: "He was really impressive. I can't believe how much he's improved from the run here before.

"He got into a really good rhythm and on this ground he's relentless. He just gallops and jumps.

"He's an improving horse, so I wouldn't be surprised if he could handle better conditions as well.

"Fair play to Ben, he really fancied him."