Any Second Now maintained his unbeaten record with victory in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Ted Walsh's five-year-old was a shock 66-1 winner on his debut at Navan last month, but was more prominent in the market for this Grade Two assignment as the 6-1 second-favourite.

Heading the betting at 4-11 was the Willie Mullins-trained Crack Mome.

The Closutton maestro had saddled six of the last eight winners of the Grade Two contest, with Mikael D'Haguenet (2009), Vautour (2014) and Douvan (2015) all going on to claim Cheltenham Festival glory later that season.

Last year's winner, the Mullins-trained Min, found only Altior too strong in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Prestbury Park.

The free-going Dr Mikey took the six-strong field along for much of the two-mile journey, but was a spent force rounding the home turn, at which stage Crack Mome and Runfordave moved to the front.

Crack Mome was beginning to get the better of Runfordave on the run to the final flight but landed awkwardly and Mark Walsh delivered the patiently-ridden Any Second Now with a well-timed challenge to get up and score by a length and a quarter.

Crack Mome was a clear second, with Runfordave holding on for third ahead of Coquine D'Aunou.

Walsh said: "It's a pleasant surprise again, but not as big a surprise as the first day.

"I would have been disappointed if he didn't run well. I was quite happy turning into the straight that he was going to be a good third with two fair horses in front of him.

"When he got by Gordon's horse (Elliott, Runfordave) I thought Ruby (Walsh, on Crack Mome) had a bit more in the tank, but he joined him and he's done it well.

"It's a sharp two miles around here and I was worried about that.

"We could maybe look at the Deloitte, which is five weeks away."

"It was basically a winners of one. It was down as a Grade Two, but every one of them had won one race.

"It's a sharp track, but his jumping was very good. I thought a few times during the race he was going as quick as he wanted to be and I said to young Ted 'he'll get caught out if he misses one'.

"He was good, though. It's only the second run of his life and he's come from having a tour around in a maiden hurdle at Navan to racing, so it was a big step up.

"If he had gone to Navan fancied and got a few slaps you'd say he learned something, but he cruised there to win."

He went on: "It's great to have him and the right man (JP McManus) has him, as he won't be for sale. He could be a very good horse.

"He's a big, raw sort of a horse and I'll leave plans to Frank (Berry) and JP. They have loads of ammunition and I'm sure they won't be rushing him.

"When Vautour won this you had no doubt he was a Cheltenham horse. The same with Min and Douvan.

"I would say if you were looking for a runner he'd run respectably, but for me to say he'd win at Cheltenham after that - to be honest I'd say you'd be clutching at straws.

"He'll improve well. I'll leave it to the man that owns him to make that decision, whether he wants to go to Cheltenham. He'll have an entry anyway.

"It's nine weeks away and he'll probably have another run in the meantime.

"We could maybe look at the Deloitte, which is five weeks away.

"We'll keep him to the better tracks, the likes of here, Leopardstown, Naas, Navan or Fairyhouse."