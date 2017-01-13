The Henry de Bromhead-trained Valseur Lido is to miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury.

Now with De Bromhead after being moved from Willie Mullins in the Gigginstown House Stud switch, he made the perfect start for his new trainer when running out an 11-length winner of the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal.

He then ran in the Lexus and looked sure to play a big part in the finish when jumping into the lead at the last only to fade and finish fourth.

Second to Vautour in the Ryanair Chase in March, he was being aimed at the Irish Gold Cup after which connections would have decided whether to aim at the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup or go one better in the Ryanair.

Gigginstown's racing manager Eddie O'Leary said: "He's at the equine hospital now. As injuries go it's not that bad, we don't think.

"However, he'll definitely miss the rest of the season, I'd have thought."

It is another Festival blow to the Gigginstown operation, who earlier this week were forced to call time on the career of last year's Gold Cup winner Don Cossack.