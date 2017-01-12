Alain Cawley is aiming to be back in action next month after dislocating both shoulders in a fall at Kempton in October.

The Irish-born rider, who is based with Naunton trainer Fergal O'Brien, took a tumble from Surf And Turf at the ninth fence in a handicap chase over two and a quarter miles.

"I'm hoping I'll be back in February," he said.

"My right shoulder is 100 per cent. The left one had some nerve, ligament and tissue damage and I had a fracture somewhere in it as well.

"It's nearly 13 weeks since I had the fall.

"In the meantime I'm keeping myself busy helping out at Fergal's."