Douvan is the headline act among the 28 entries for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins' seven-year-old has a perfect eight from eight record over fences to date and has won at the last two festivals.

He has yet to taste defeat in 12 races for Ireland's champion trainer, who has also entered Champagne Fever, Black Hercules, Vroum Vroum Mag and last year's runner-up Un De Sceaux.

Fox Norton is the leading British-trained contender according to the sponsors and is one of three possibles for man of the moment Colin Tizzard, along with Sizing Granite and Viconte Du Noyer.

Meanwhile, Cue Card and Un De Sceaux are two of the star names among 48 entries for the Ryanair Chase.

Un De Sceaux won the Arkle Trophy at Prestbury Park two years ago and was favourite for last season's Queen Mother Champion Chase, but was unable to repel the resurgent Sprinter Sacre.

He made a successful start to his campaign in the Tingle Creek at Sandown last month and while he has received a Champion Chase entry once more, he has the option of stepping up in distance for this Grade One.

Un De Sceaux is just one of seven possible runners for Mullins.

Ireland's perennial champion trainer has also entered dual Gold Cup runner-up Djakadam, Arkle winner and Champion Chase favourite Douvan and versatile mare Vroum Vroum Mag.

Ballycasey, Black Hercules and dual Festival scorer Champagne Fever complete the Closutton team.

Former Mullins inmate Valseur Lido was third behind the brilliant but ill-fated Vautour in last year's renewal and could return for new trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Valseur Lido is part of a strong squad for Gigginstown House Stud, along with the likes of Road To Riches, who was runner-up 12 months ago for Noel Meade, Gordon Elliott's recent Lexus Chase winner Outlander and Sub Lieutenant, also trained by De Bromhead.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Cue Card claimed the two-mile-five-furlong prize in 2013 and the Dorset handler has suggested his popular veteran could bid to regain his crown.

The 11-year-old looked set for another tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup after claiming a third Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, but he proved no match for stable companion and Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, leaving Tizzard considering the Ryanair as an alternative.

Along with the Tizzard team, British hopefuls include Nicky Henderson's Josses Hill and Jonjo O'Neill's pair More Of That and Taquin Du Seuil.