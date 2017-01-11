Gordon Elliott has five entries for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup on St Patrick's Day, but that number includes last year's hero Don Cossack, who was officially retired on Wednesday morning after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury.

There are 17 Irish-trained entries in total.

Ante-post favourite Thistlecrack is one of five possibles for in-form English trainer Colin Tizzard among a total of 39 entries.

Tizzard has an embarrassment of riches for the highlight of the Cheltenham Festival with his impressive King George VI Chase hero Thistlecrack heading his team.

Eight-time Grade One hero Cue Card, Hennessy and Welsh National winner Native River, French import Alary and recent Cheltenham Grade Three winner Theatre Guide also feature for Tizzard.