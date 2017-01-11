Last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Don Cossack has been retired after suffering a setback.

Don Cossack has previously suffered a tendon injury in April 2016, just one week prior to his scheduled appearance at the Punchestown Gold Cup.

In a statement Gigginstown House Stud said that "given his age, the decision was taken to intensively treat the injury in the hope that he could return to defend his title in 2017 (at which stage he will be 10 years old).

"Despite the herculean efforts of the veterinary team at Fethard Equine, the rehab work done by Ciaran Murphy & Dot Love at Charlestown Stud, and most notably the 24-hour care and attention he received from Gordon Elliott and his team at Cullentra House, we learned yesterday that heat had reappeared in the leg and scans show a 15% tear of the tendon.".

Michael O’Leary said: “Anita, Eddie and I would like to sincerely thank Gordon, Karen, Louise and all the team at Cullentra House for the outstanding job they did in managing Don Cossack’s career, to ultimately win the 2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“Gordon left no stone unturned to help Don Cossack return to defend his title but alas it is not to be. At the age of 10 we are all agreed that the best thing for 'the Don' is a well-earned and very well pampered retirement in Gigginstown.”