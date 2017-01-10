Jack Kennedy feels the three-mile plus test of the Albert Bartlett Hurdle would be ideal for Death Duty at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival.

Kennedy steered Gordon Elliott's dual bumper winner to an impressive victory in the Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle at Naas on Sunday.

"He's not slow at all, but his stamina and ability to keep galloping is what makes him the horse he is," was how Kennedy summed up the performance of the six-year-old afterwards.

Looking ahead to Prestbury Park in March, the teenage pilot added: ""The Albert Bartlett can turn into a real test and that would suit Death Duty.

"He won't be stopping, that's for sure. He'll keep going and gallop all the way to the line.

"He's some jumper too, very slick over his hurdles, and he jumped great on Sunday. That's a huge asset to have."