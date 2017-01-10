Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Don Cossack remains on course for a possible return to competitive action in February.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned 10-year-old was a brilliant winner of the blue riband last March, but has been sidelined by injury since.

For a while his career was hanging in the balance, but he is now back in full training with Gordon Elliott and the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park on February 18 has been pencilled in as an option.

Gigginstown Stud manager Eddie O'Leary said: "There's no news. It's so far, so good.

"At the moment, we're hoping to run in February, but we'll see.

"There's the Red Mills, but at the moment we're just trying to get him back to the racecourse."

Don Cossack is a best-priced 12-1 third favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Colin Tizzard's King George VI Chase victor Thistlecrack is the even-money favourite ahead of his Welsh Grand National-winning stable companion Native River.

Sara Bradstock revealed on Monday 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree will not be entered for this year's renewal as he continues to recover from a setback.