A former jockey has handed himself in to police in England after evading arrest and taunting the authorities on social media.

JJ McMenamin had worked for a number of trainers as a work rider in the Yorkshire training centre of Middleham, but his career on the racetrack was limited to three rides just over a decade ago.

Police launched a search for McMenamin after the 30-year-old failed to appear at a court hearing charged with driving offences, but their target proved highly elusive.

Police are currently checking the Auction Mart area of Leyburn for a wanted male, white, 6', slim, mousy hair, joggers on. If seen call 101 — Dales Police (@DalesPolice) January 7, 2017

Police deployed sniffer dogs and even a helicopter in their search of the market town of Leyburn, with McMenamin offering his own bizarre running commentary of events on Facebook.

An image posted on McMenamin’s Facebook account declared him “Hide Seek Champion 2016-17”.

Disguised in a distinctive red and white striped Where's Wally costume, the fugitive, clearly unimpressed by the efforts of officers to apprehend him, added: “Dude. . . I’m right here" and "even got sniffer dogs out and I'm still sat giggling”.

McMenamin was still wearing his Where's Wally ensemble when he did finally surrender himself at Harrogate Police Station earlier today,