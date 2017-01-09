Trainer Robbie McNamara has revealed that the exciting Quick Grabim could travel to Britain for his next start but will not be targeted at the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

The five-year-old was beaten into second on his racecourse debut at Cork in November, but raised his game to run out an impressive winner of a traditionally hot bumper at Leopardstown over the festive period and while McNamara holds the son of Oscar in high regard, he is keen to keep his sights low for the time being.

He said: "He's very good and came out of the race at Christmas well.

"He's still weak and immature, so we'll give him a fortnight or three weeks out in the paddock and then look for a winner's bumper somewhere in March.

"He won't be going to Cheltenham. He was a bit keen the last day and it just wouldn't be the place for him at this stage.

"I'm not sure where he'll run next. There are a couple of winner's bumpers here and the owner is from England, so I could even take him over there.

"If all goes well we'll aim him at the Champion Bumper in Punchestown."

Quick Grabim is one of 36 horses McNamara has in his care at his yard near Newbridge in County Kildare.

The trainer is particularly excited about his team of youngsters, with his latest runner, Cosmo's Moon, fifth on his racecourse debut at Naas on Sunday.

"I was happy enough with how he ran. He was just a bit too far out of his ground and they went slow, but he stayed galloping all the way to the line," said McNamara.

"He's a nice horse and came out of it well. He's a hardy sort and will improve plenty for the run.

"We'll try to find something similar for him in a couple of months' time."

He added: "We have a few nice horses still to run.

"There's a very nice four-year-old by Ask who is due to go to Leopardstown at the end of January. He's a smart sort and has plenty of pace, so we'll see how he goes.

"There are plenty of other nice ones as well and we have a couple of good older horses, but we're not really aiming anything at Cheltenham at this stage.

"If a horse tells me he's good enough to go then we'll be thinking about it, but we won't be taking anything just for the sake of it."