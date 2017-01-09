Prolific mare Missy Tata will miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a suspensory injury.

The Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old is unbeaten in her last five starts, most recently running away with a Listed prize at Limerick over the festive period.

Connections had been eyeing a tilt at the OLBG Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but she will now spend some time on the sidelines.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: "Unfortunately she's tweaked a suspensory, so we'll get that repaired and bring her back in the autumn.

"It's disappointing as we were looking forward to going for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham with her, but she's had a good run and a good season, so it's not the end of the world.

"We're hopeful she'll be back next season and I think the plan will be to go novice chasing."