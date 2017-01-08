Slowmotion opened her account over fences in the Rushes Supervalu & Lemongrass Restaurant European Breeders Fund Mares Beginners Chase at Naas.

Joseph O'Brien's Grade Two-winning hurdler only made it as far as the first fence on her chasing debut at Wexford in November and reverted to the smaller obstacles over Christmas when runner-up to Let's Dance at Leopardstown.

The JP McManus-owned mare was the 4-6 favourite on her return to chasing and got the better of Elusive Ivy by a length and three-quarters.

"It was nice to win a chase with her. She seemed to jump fairly well, although the loose horse wasn't a big help," said O'Brien.

"She had a tough race in Leopardstown where there went at it the whole way so we'll give her a bit of time now before we go again.

"She can go up in trip and is versatile."

Yaha Fizz struck gold in the Martinstown Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

The 16-1 shot was two and three-quarter lengths too strong for 11-4 favourite Like A Demon.

Alan Delany, son of trainer Eamon, said: "He stayed at it well. He's a horse we liked all the time, he was just big and weak last year.

"It took a bit of time to get him to settle. We've done a lot of work with him over the last few months. He's settled well and we've took off all the headgear.

"There is a good bit more to come I think and when we do go back over fences we have a nice horse."

Meade completed a double in the concluding Tuckmill Gallery, Aria Boutique & Jingles Hat Hire (Pro/Am) Flat Race with 10-1 shot Red Jack.

He said: "He actually came out of the Derby sale, so it's quite difficult to buy a horse in June, break him and have him back that quick.

"Everything he's done he's done very easy. He's done a couple of pieces of work, but he's never really been taken off the bridle at home. He's probably a very good horse, I'd say."

He added: "I'll have to talk to the owner (Meade's wife, Derville) and I might have to convince her to sell. He probably will be sold. Whether he'll run again this season or not we'll have to see.

"He's a lovely horse and didn't cost a fortune, either."