Finian's Oscar provided Colin Tizzard with yet another Grade One by powering away from his rivals to win the 32Red Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

Stepping up markedly in class having won on his hurdling debut at Hereford, the result never looked in any doubt.

Sent off the 11-10 favourite, he was steadied into the last by Tom O'Brien but kept up the gallop in testing ground to win by five lengths.

Harry Fry's Chalonnial put the early pace to the race, with the Paul Nicholls-trained Capitaine trying to go with the winner as he kicked for home.

While Capitaine stuck on for second, he looked a very tired horse crossing the line, while Chalonnial claimed third.

Yorkhill took the race 12 months ago before going on to win the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and bookmakers make Finian's Oscar the new 5-1 favourite for that race. He is also a 7-1 chance for the Supreme and available at 8-1 for the Albert Bartlett.

Finian's Oscar's triumph adds to a fruitful campaign for Tizzard with Cue Card winning the Betfair Chase, Thistlecrack landing the King George and Native River lifting both the Hennessy and Welsh National in what has been a memorable few weeks.

O'Brien told ITV Racing: "He's very special. He was a little bit inexperienced but kept it together and ran well.

"He was a bit lonely at the last, but he got it done well."