Ballymacoll Stud is likely to be closed or sold by the end of the year, said general manager Peter Reynolds.

Owned by the Weinstock family since the 1960s, the County Meath-based operation has a distinguished history, having been responsible for Classic winners like Troy, Pilsudski, Golan and North Light.

Ballymacoll has long enjoyed a fruitful association with Newmarket trainer Michael Stoute, who in recent times has saddled most of the stud's big-race winners.

But unless a private buyer comes forward within the next month, Ballymacoll is likely to be put up for public auction - with the stud's 50 horses set to be placed in a dispersal sale.

Reynolds told the Irish Field: "I've been trying to sell the stud and horses as one lot, and there is still a little bit of time for that to happen.

"If we don't receive an acceptable offer for the farm by mid-February then we will have to consider public auction.

"We have about 50 horses to sell - some of them as yet unborn - and are likely to go the dispersal sale route with them.

"By the end of the year we will most likely be closed down.

"We just need to get things moving along now on behalf of the owners."

Other luminaries on the Ballymacoll roll of honour include Sun Princess, Spectrum, Saddlers' Hall, Islington - the stud's most successful broodmare - Conduit and Fiorente.

It was also the birthplace of the great Arkle.