Gordon Elliott's Death Duty is the star name amongst six horses declared for the Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle at Naas on Sunday.

The dual bumper winner made an impressive start to his career over jumps at Roscommon in October and has since completed a hat-trick with successive wins at Navan.

The six-year-old steps up to the highest level for the first time, with Jack Kennedy taking over in the saddle from the sidelined Bryan Cooper.

Death Duty is one of three runners for leading owners Gigginstown House Stud.

Stable companion Blood Crazed Tiger bids for a fifth successive win under David Mullins, while Bel Ami Sivola chases a four-timer for trainer Noel Meade and jockey Sean Flanagan.

Willie Mullins has saddled six previous winners of this Grade One contest, including the last three.

This year Mullins fires a twin assault with impressive Punchestown scorer Turcagua joined by talented mare Augusta Kate, who is owned the likes of Alan Shearer, Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and Lee Westwood.

The Enda Bolger-trained Stand Up And Fight completes the select field.