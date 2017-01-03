Exciting recruit Yorkhill heads 10 entries for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Chase at Naas on Sunday.

Winner of last season's Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Yorkhill made a successful debut over fences when easily landing the odds at Fairyhouse last month.

The seven-year-old, owned by Andrea and Graham Wylie, is trained by Willie Mullins, who has two other possibles in American Tom and Royal Caviar.

Gordon Elliott has put in four - Ball D'Arc, Double Scores, General Principle and Stone Hard - while Road To Respect, Some Plan and Velocity Boy complete the list.