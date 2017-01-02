Ross O'Sullivan has the Irish Grand National as the main objective for Baie Des Iles again following her decent effort in the Welsh equivalent.

The Curragh trainer feels the six-year-old mare would have finished closer to the winner Native River than being beaten 23 lengths in fifth place had conditions at Chepstow been more testing.

It was still a good run and O'Sullivan is looking ahead to giving Baie Des Iles a second attempt at the Fairyhouse showpiece on Easter Monday. She was sixth to Rogue Angel last spring.

O'Sullivan intends giving her a prep run next month at either Punchestown or Newcastle.

"She is great since Chepstow, there is not a bother on her and she came out of the race really well," he said.

"Katie (Walsh) just felt that if the ground had been softer she would have even been a bit closer. Most years it's a lot heavier than what it was the other day. It was yielding to soft the other day, not heavy which she loves.

"The plan now is to probably run in the Irish National Trial in February at Punchestown, she was second in it last year to Bonny Kate.

"She could go for that or the Eider Chase, which is also in February, over four miles.

"She won't be going to Aintree for the Grand National as she is too young.

"She has only just turned six, and she won't be allowed to run in the National until she is seven. They brought in that rule a couple of years ago.

"She would without doubt go to Aintree only for that rule. Her owner Zorka Wentworth loves her National Hunt racing, and she would love for her to run there.

"You'd never know though, if she is safe, health and sound we might consider running her in it the following year.

"She was sixth in the Irish National last year when it wasn't soft enough either, so she will definitely get an entry in it again this year."