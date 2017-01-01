Champagne West was an impressive winner of the Download The Free At The Races App Chase at Tramore on a profitable day for Henry de Bromhead.

The former Philip Hobbs inmate was a second winner for De Bromhead on the card after Adreamstillalive won the opening maiden hurdle, while he also enjoyed a double at Fairyhouse.

Champagne West (2-1) made every yard of the running for David Mullins - who was securing a treble - and was given a 40-1 quote for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham by RaceBets after his 12-length win.

"I'm delighted, he got a great ride from David again. He just loves that soft ground, he just ploughs on through it," said De Bromhead.

"He is lovely horse and we will see now what is coming up. He could go for something like the Kinloch Brae at Thurles or the Red Mills Chase at Gowran.

"I don't think he needs to be too extravagant. I was a bit worried coming here on a tight track, but he did it really well and I'm delighted with him.

"It's been an amazing day."

Mullins also partnered Peculiar Genius (10-1) to victory in the Currans South East Cleaners Handicap Hurdle.

Having travelled well throughout, Paul Nolan's charge took it up before the second-last and was strong in the finish to repel the challenge of Ardera Cross by a length and three-quarters.

The market suggested the Ryan's Racecourse Services Maiden Hurdle was all about Gigginstown House Stud-owned duo Berry Des Aulmes and Brightest Flame (2-1) and that proved to be the case.

The latter surged past Elliott's 6-4 favourite at the second-last and the Noel Meade-trained runner stormed clear to score by 20 lengths.

There was another wide-margin winner in the Ani-Pets Veterinary Clinic Handicap Hurdle as Returntovendor justified 5-2 favouritism with ease.

Samanntom blazed a trail but had no answer when challenged by JP Fahey's runner who galloped 14 lengths clear up the home straight.

Mouse Morris got on the scoresheet as Catalaunian Fields (10-1) asserted late on to land the Waterford & Tramore Racecourse Supporters Club Rated Novice Chase by two lengths from Minella Scamp, while Line View sprang a 20-1 surprise in the concluding Tom Carroll Memorial Handicap Chase when recording an eight-and-a-half-length victory.