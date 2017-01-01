Coo Star Sivola gave trainer Nick Williams the perfect start to the new year with victory in the Listed Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The 9-2 shot stayed on dourly up the hill under Lizzie Kelly to defeat Report To Base by four and a half lengths to earn a quote of 33-1 for the Neptune at the Cheltenham Festival.

Williams said: "He was due for a win. He is a good horse and we know he is a good horse as he has lots of places. We needed that as we've had lots of near-misses.

"Auteuil was bottomless last time and he didn't run well there but he ran well in the Persian War so the form was there.

"Where we go from here, I'm not sure. He would need to be 150-rated for the Neptune but he could go for the conditional jockeys' race (Martin Pipe)."

Samuel Drinkwater celebrated a moment to savour after Tour Des Champs ensured that his first runner at the track was a winning one in the Watch Live Racing On BetBright.com Handicap Chase.

The 50-1 shot scored for the first time since winning last year's Sussex National to fuel dreams of an outing in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree after he held Doctor Harper by a short head.

Drinkwater said: "He is a nice horse and I see him as a National type if he goes up enough.

"He is a horse that doesn't take his races that well and his first run is usually his best run.

"I've been training about a month and that's my sixth runner. The old heart skipped a few beats and I thought I was dreaming it.

"I wanted to go for the Welsh National but I could not get him ready in time and I hadn't got my licence in time and the syndicate was not set up."

William Twiston-Davies joined an elite list of jockeys to have ridden a winner at Royal Ascot and at Cheltenham after steering Cogry to glory in the BetBright Casino Handicap Hurdle.

Six months after partnering Primitivo to victory at Flat racing's blue riband meeting, Twiston-Davies successfully teamed up with his father, Nigel, to claim the three-mile affair.

Despite failing to complete in four starts over fences this season, the 9-2 winner rallied valiantly from the front to defeat favourite Rocklander by a hard-fought neck.

Twiston-Davies senior said: "That was wonderful. It was really superb. A really strong Flat jockey got him home.

"That's what they both needed. The horse had a miserable time and none of those things had been his fault and what a lovely day for him (William).

"Ever since his last fall we thought we would give up over fences for one or two races. His jumping was just impeccable. It was so great that William could ride him as it was his first Cheltenham winner."

The closing EBF Stallions & Cheltenham Pony Club (Listed Standard Open NH Flat Race) went the way of the Fergal O'Brien-trained Cap Soleil.

Sent off the 11-8 favourite, the four-year-old filly was backing up her debut success at Newbury from mid-December.

O'Brien said: "Paddy (Brennan) came back after the Newbury race and said although it wasn't the strongest race in the world she did it effortlessly and never came out of second gear. He gave her a squeeze at the furlong marker and she took off.

"She's done the same today but never quite got away from them this time. We are very lucky to have her. She is only four and is very young and has done nothing wrong.

"She is as slow as a bus at home, but what she has is a great attitude. I am not saying she is an Imperial Commander, but she lights up when she comes to the racecourse. She has run her heart out."