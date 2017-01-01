Whisper narrowly prevailed from Clan Des Obeaux in the BetBright Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old looked booked for second as Clan Des Obeaux powered into the straight with a three-length lead but he got in tight to the second-last.

That gave Whisper and Davy Russell an opportunity they were not to pass up and despite the odds-on favourite rallying gamely after the last, he could not quite catch the 11-4 winner, who was half a length to the good at the line.

Whisper had been a classy staying hurdler in the past but appeared to have lost his way last season. However, like so many before him he has been nursed back to his best by Henderson.

Russell told ITV Racing: "All credit to Nicky and the team. He jumped great, he knows what he is doing.

"Dai (Walters, owner) rang me two weeks ago and said it was important I came to ride him again to keep the horse moving forwards. He stayed really well today."

Henderson said: "He's won two Aintree Hurdles and all sorts of races, he's just tough and genuine and is a real friend.

"When these old ones come back it is great. It feels like he has been around a long time, but he is only a novice chaser.

"He'll have to come into the JLT picture, I think, although he does get three miles. He'll go on any ground and it never worried me running him on the ground today.

"He's a brave little fellow and very genuine. The key question now is whether he has a run before the Festival. He doesn't need to have one."

Paul Nicholls said of the vanquished market leader, who is part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson: "He just made a mistake at the second-last when he didn't want to. The other horse is a real stayer and our horse will probably be better in a faster-run race.

"This horse is only five so will definitely have a break and is more of a horse for the future."