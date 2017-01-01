Injury-plagued jockey Bryan Cooper will see a specialist on Friday before he even begins to think about his rehabilitation from a fractured pelvis.

Cooper suffered the injury when he was unseated from Arkwrisht, who made a bad mistake five out in a beginners' chase at Punchestown on Saturday.

"When I had my fall at Punchestown yesterday, I felt sore, but I didn't think it was much more than that when I walked into the ambulance," Cooper told his 32Red.com blog.

"I didn't feel that bad at the time, and I thought it was just a bang on a leg that I had broken before, and on my lower back.

"But the doctors at the course were keen to send me for an X-ray - so well done to them - and it was not a nice thing to find out last night that I had actually fractured my pelvis.

"My specialist wasn't around and I am going to see him in person on Friday, but they emailed the X-rays to him, and the initial prognosis is that I will be out for about six to eight weeks.

"But I will know more on Friday, and hopefully I will be able to start my rehab straight afterwards."