Gavin Sheehan faces time on the sidelines after he suffered a broken right wrist from a fall at Newbury on Saturday.

The Cork man was riding Rock Of Leon in the second race on the card, the limited handicap chase, when his mount jinked left and unseated his partner soon after the first fence.

Sheehan rode in the following contest, finishing fourth on Yanmare in the Mandarin Handicap Chase, but stood himself down soon afterwards.

His boss Warren Greatrex said: "Gavin has broken a bone in his right wrist.

"I'm not sure how long he'll be out for but it will be for a few weeks."