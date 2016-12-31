Bryan Cooper was taken to hospital for a precautionary X-ray following a spill in the first race at Punchestown.

The rider, who enjoyed Grade One success in his role as number one rider for Gigginstown House Stud with Petit Mouchoir at Leopardstown on Thursday, was unseated after Arkwrisht made a bad mistake five out in a begginers' chase.

Turf Club chief medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick said: "He's gone to hospital for a precautionary X-ray.

"He got a kick at the top of his groin. I've spoken to him a couple of times and he says he feels fine, but the doctor on course wanted him to go and get an X-ray, more as a precaution than anything else.

"I haven't had the X-ray report yet, but I'm not expecting to hear any bad news."