The long-absent Jezki will not make his reappearance at Punchestown on Saturday and will instead be targeted at the Irish Champion Hurdle on 29 January.

Winner of the Champion Hurdle at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival and eight-time Grade One winner overall, Jessica Harrington's stable star has not been seen in competitive action since beating old foe Hurricane Fly on his first start over three miles at Punchestown in April of last year.

The eight-year-old was being readied for an appearance over the festive period, but did not take up an engagement in Leopardstown's Christmas Hurdle and will not run at Punchestown on New Year's Eve.

"You won't see Jezki at the weekend. You'll see him here (Leopardstown) for the Irish Champion Hurdle,” Harrington said.

"That's the most suitable race for him next time.

"He just wasn't right for this week, so we'll go there."

Jezki was third to Hurricane Fly in the 2015 Irish Champion Hurdle and last of four runners the previous year.

The JP McManus-owned gelding is a best priced 14-1 to make a triumphant return to Prestbury Park in the Stayers' Hurdle in March.