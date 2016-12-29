Our Duke claimed victory in a thrilling renewal of the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

A strong field of 10 runners went to post for the three-mile Grade One, with Eddie Harty's Coney Island the 5-2 favourite to add to his top-level success in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

Briar Hill fell heading out onto the second circuit, while Alpha Des Obeaux was pulled up after making a bad mistake in the back straight, but four horses turned for home with a chance of success.

They grey Disko held a narrow advantage, with Coney Island travelling powerfully in his slipstream, before the Jessica Harrington-trained Our Duke came to join both at the final fence.

Coney Island hit the front inside the final furlong, but 4-1 shot Our Duke saw out the trip best under Robbie Power and got up to score by half a length, with the favourite the same distance in front of Disko.