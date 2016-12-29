Lough Derg Jewel provided Donald McCain with his 1,000th training success at Kelso on Thursday.

The 9-1 shot landed the Samantha & Rebecca's 18th Birthday Bash "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle at the Borders track to chalk up the important landmark for McCain, who counts Ballabriggs' 2011 Grand National success as one of the highlights of his career so far.

McCain tweeted: "So that's it then, 1,000 winners thanks to Lough Derg Jewel! A great effort from all the team and thanks to all who helped along the way."