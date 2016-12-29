Dual Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Djakadam could head straight to the Festival without another run.

Willie Mullins raised the possibility of the Rich Ricci-owned gelding staying fresh for his third crack at the blue riband event.

Djakadam finished third behind former stablemates Outlander and Don Poli in the Lexus Chase on Wednesday.

"Djakadam may go straight for the Gold Cup," said Mullins.

"We need to have a think about it but the Irish Gold Cup comes close enough (12 February) to Cheltenham.

"His jumping was spectacular and maybe we should have made a bit more use of him in the Lexus."