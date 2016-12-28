Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh are on the hunt for more festive riches at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival today as Djakadam and Vroum Vroum Mag go for the two Grade Ones on the Day 3 card.

Trainer and jockey have been in splendid form so far at the Foxrock track and have another strong hand today.

Djakadam looks likely to go off favourite for the Lexus Chase at 3.00pm, where he is likely to face stiffest opposition from former stable mate Valseur Lido.

Walsh and Mullins will bid for Grade One Financial Square Christmas Hurdle glory with Vroum Vroum Mag at 1.50.

The mare lost for the first time on Irish shore last month in the Morgiana Hurdle and bids to get back to winning ways.

'He's a beautiful temperament and he's got such size' - Willie Mullins on Douvan #Leopardstown pic.twitter.com/M4McJDwv17 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 27, 2016

Mullins' five-timer on Tuesday saw the Closutton handler close the gap on Gordon Elliott at the top of the trainer's championship.

Some Neck also won won the opener at Limerick for Mullins, with his son Patrick in the saddle, and will go head to head with Elliott again in the feature Irish Independent Hurdle [2.20] in the midwest today.

Mullins is represented by Allblak Des Places and Cap D'Aubois while Elliott runs Missy Tata.

Watch live coverage of Day Three from Leopardstown on RTÉ2 from 1:0pm to 3:30pm