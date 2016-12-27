Willie Mullins recorded a five-timer on the second day of the Leopardstown Festival as the Closutton handler closed the gap to Gordon Elliott at the top of the trainer's championship, writes Peter Farrell.

On a day when he would claim both Grade One contests, Mullins got things off to the best possible start as French import Meri Devie showed a good turn of pace to pick up two out to land the opening 3-Y-O maiden hurdle.

Ruby Walsh was in the plate on the mare, who is a live fancy for the Triumph Hurdle, and was impressed with the manner in which she quickened out of the bend.

Walsh quickly doubled-up in the second race, another maiden hurdle, as Bacardys delivered on the promise shown when third in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in March.

There have been questions over that bumper form, but having fallen on his hurdling debut, connections will be happy with the way Bacardys responded to see off stable companion Kolumbus by almost two lengths.

Following the appetisers, the main event as the unbeaten Douvan took on five challengers in the Paddy Power Cashcard Chase.

Henry de Bromhead's Alisier D'Irlande made the early running, but Arkle Chase winner Douvan picked up the pace two out and did not see an opponent again as he cruised home by eight lengths.

The result saw the six-year-old cement his position as an almost unbackable favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase when he returns to the Cotswolds in March.

If there was a shock at the result of the following race, the Future Champions Novice Hurdle, it was merely at the identity of the jockey rather than the trainer.

Ruby Walsh opted to ride Rich Ricci's Riven Light, but the French horse never really settled.

Instead Paul Townend produced a fine ride aboard Saturnas, holding off the challenge of Jack Kennedy on Brelade to give Mullins his fourth winner in a row.

With no runner in the fifth race there was no chance of Mullins going through the card, but it still proved to be a family affair as That's A Wrap triumphed for Willie's brother, Tom Mullins.

Ruby Walsh completed a four-timer of his own in the process, a piece of luck given that Mark Walsh had been due to take the ride before being stood down following a fall on St Stephen's Day.

Mullins again saddled the favourite for the penultimate race, with Walsh delivering The Crafty Butcher late in the Paddy Power Chase.

However despite eating up the ground after the last Walsh could not reel in Davy Russell, who finished strongly on Noble Endeavor - a welcome respite to Mullins dominance for Elliott.

That left just the bumper to aim at, where Mullins sent out the Graham Wylie-owned Ballyward.

Having won the opener at Limerick for his father on Some Neck, Patrick Mullins then travelled to south Dublin to take the ride on the bay gelding.

It proved a worthwhile journey as the 9/10 favourite proved far too strong for the field, winning by 16 lengths.

Speaking after proceedings concluded, Mullins Senior said "We've had a fantastic two days and fingers crossed we can keep it running."

When asked if the champion trainers' title was on his mind he said: "You wouldn't be competitive if it wasn't. The only thing we can do is keep having winners.

"They are really in form and we have a lot momentum to keep going and try. We've got to catch up."