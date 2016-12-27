Special Tiara has bounced back to form to win the 32Red Desert Orchid Chase for a second time at Kempton.

Successful in 2014, Henry de Bromhead's Irish raider had found the soft going against him at Cheltenham last month but conditions were more to his liking this time.

The 8-11 shot made all the running in the hands of Noel Fehily, who was completing a four-timer from the first four races on the card, but there was early drama when Sire De Grugy unseated Jamie Moore at the second fence.

That left just three in the race and while Savello was always struggling in rear, Sir Valentino put in a strong bid in the straight.

However, he was not foot-perfect at the last and that just gave Special Tiara the edge as he landed the spoils by half a length.

Fehily said: "It's been a fantastic day. I've ridden some lovely horses and I'm very lucky.

"I've had some great days on this fella. I've been placed in Champion Chases on him, I've won a Celebration Chase on him. He's been a very good horse to me.

"He's older now and is finishing his races off a lot better. He picked up well."

The win came after Altior strengthened his claims for further Cheltenham Festival glory when taking his unbeaten run over fences to three in the 32Red.com Wayward Lad Novices' Chase.

Last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero has now won eight races on the bounce after easily disposing of three rivals with the minimum of fuss under Noel Fehily.

Sent off at the prohibitive odds of 1-9, Nicky Henderson's budding superstar was barely out of second gear as he won in what amounted to an exercise canter.

Fehily, who was completing a hat-trick on the card, said: "He's very good. He does everything so easily and he's such a good jumper as well.

"He made a mistake here (last month) at the ditch down the back, but today he was very neat. He jumped great the whole way - he's a very good horse.

"Nicky Henderson has always said how good he thinks he is. I rode him a piece of work for the first time last week and he blew me away."

He added: "I think he's learning how to relax. He's not going through his races pulling like he used to. It's only when you really switch him that he shows what he can do.

"I think I'm only scratching the surface so far."

Henderson is comfortable with his decision to switch Altior to fences instead of charting a course towards the Champion Hurdle with the six-year-old.

He explained: "It was a big decision (to switch) but at the moment I'm certainly not regretting it. As Noel said, he's working this out and I think he is a very good horse.

"Going round here on his first chase he was good and at Sandown he was also good apart from landing on top of one (of the fences). But today you could see he had really worked it out."

Henderson is looking forward to the eventual rematch with his immediate Supreme victim Min in the Arkle at Cheltenham in March, and added: "What he did just now was really 10 out of 10, but they both look very good.

"Min looked good in Ireland and it looks like we're heading for another head to head (at Cheltenham)."

Asked whether Altior would have another run before the Arkle, he said: "When he came here at this time last season it was his fourth run and we waited for the Festival. This time it's his third start, so let's see.

"If I did do it (give him another outing) I might look at the Game Spirit as that's where we went with Sprinter Sacre."