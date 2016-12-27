Henry de Bromhead has said stable star Identity Thief is "stiff and sore" following his disappointing display at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day.

The Grade One-winning hurdler had created a big impression after winning his first two starts over fences, after which he was engaged for a potentially mouth-watering clash with the Willie Mullins-trained Min in the Racing Post Novice Chase.

However, while Min jumped brilliantly at the head of affairs on his way to an impressive victory, Identity Thief made several mistakes before being pulled up by Bryan Cooper, who quickly dismounted.

De Bromhead said: "He's a bit stiff and sore, but nothing too bad.

"Hopefully a few days will have him right, but we will get him checked out as well.

"His jumping just went to pot and he seemed to lose his confidence, for whatever reason, and we need to find that out."