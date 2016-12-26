Patrick Mullins is keeping his fingers crossed a long-term plan can come to fruition with The Crafty Butcher in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown on Tuesday.

The nine-year-old was snapped up for just £11,000 at the sales in May and made a promising debut for the Mullins team when third in the Proudstown Handicap Hurdle at Navan last month.

The Crafty Butcher is part-owned by the champion trainer's son in partnership with some friends that include professional rugby players Ian Madigan and Dominic Ryan and, after a nervous wait, there was relief all round when made the cut for Tuesday's €190,000 handicap.

Mullins said: "I own him in partnership with a few friends of mine, including Ian and Dominic, and he was bought specifically for this race as it's a race they love.

"He had a very good first run for us over hurdles at Navan - he ran with plenty of enthusiasm - and we were sweating a bit this morning as he wasn't getting in the race until the last few minutes.

"Ruby (Walsh) rides him, which is great. He has to do 10st 1lb, which will be very light for him. If he has to carry a bit of overweight we won't mind too much.

"He's reminiscent of Rockyaboya, who won this a few years ago for us and I owned him as well.

"To get The Crafty Butcher to this race is great, and he's favourite, so we'll see what happens."

The champion trainer has four runners plus a reserve in the three-mile contest.

Tennis Cap, Sambremont and Rolly Baby are all in the 28-strong field, while New Kid In Town is first reserve.

"Sambremont's jumping in handicaps has been a little bit hit and miss, but Ruby felt he was going well in the Troytown when he got brought down. If he learns from that, I don't think he's on a bad mark," said Mullins.

"Tennis Cap has a lot of weight and if he can pick up some place money we'll be delighted.

"Rolly Baby is very hard to keep sound, but he has a lot of ability and he's still unexposed.

"It would be great if 'New Kid' could get a run. He won two chases during the summer and although he's still a novice, he jumps well.

"He was little keen in the Cork Grand National last time, but that experience should stand to him.

"The better the ground the better chance he'd have."

Other leading contenders include Ucello Conti, Rogue Trader, Noble Endeavor, Oscar Knight and Bonny Kate.

The only British raider is the Venetia Williams-trained top-weight Otago Trail, winner of the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle last month.

Day two of the Christmas Festival gets under way with the Paddy Power "Only 363 Days Till Christmas" 3-year-old Maiden Hurdle, in which Joseph O'Brien's Housesofparliament makes his National Hunt debut.

The son of Galileo won the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket during the summer before going on to finish a close third in the St Leger at Doncaster.

The Mullins-trained Bacardys aims to make it second-time lucky over obstacles in the Paddy Power "Easiest To Use Mobile App" Maiden Hurdle.

The top-class bumper performer came to grief on his introduction to hurdles at Cork but will likely be a warm order to recoup those losses.

Watch live coverage of Day Two from Leopardstown on RTÉ2 from 1:50pm to 3:35pm on December 27