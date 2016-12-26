Thistlecrack produced an incredible performance to run out a brilliant winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The dominant force in the staying hurdle division last season and unbeaten in just three previous starts over fences, the Colin Tizzard-trained eight-year-old was sent off the 11-10 favourite.

The field featured four rivals which included his stable companion and last year's winner Cue Card (5-4).

Dual King George hero Silviniaco Conti took the quintet along in the early stages, before Thistlecrack pulled his way to the front in the hands of Tom Scudamore.

Paddy Brennan was alive to the move aboard Cue Card and moved into second to set up the battle many had hoped for.

However, Thistlecrack found another gear rounding the home turn, leaving his stablemate and the rest of the field trailing in his wake.

The bold-jumping market leader safely negotiated the remaining obstacles and a jubilant Scudamore punched the air as his mount passed the post three and a quarter lengths to the good.

It was a close thing for second, with Cue Card just holding the late rally of Silviniaco Conti.

Scudamore said: "For the first time in my life I'm pretty speechless. It's wonderful - I thought he'd win, but I never imagined he'd do it as easy as that.

"He's a phenomenal racehorse, he's a pleasure to ride and a great credit to everyone. To win a King George on his fourth run over fences, it just shows the hard work everyone back at the yard has done and I'm so thrilled to be part of it."

Scudamore looks back on his rivals in the closing straight at Kempton

Trying to beat that racehorse today was one of the most impossible things I've ever tried to do - Paddy Brennan

He added: "Between myself, my father (Peter) and grandfather (Michael) we've had about 33,000 winners and he's the best one of the lot."

Connections of Thistlecrack kept punters guessing for a while as to which Boxing Day race he would contest, with the Kauto Star Novices' Chase an apparently easier option.

On the decision to go for King George glory, part-owner Heather Snook said: "It wasn't that hard actually, because he had to take on the big boys sooner rather than later.

"Tom was happy, we were happy and Colin was happy, so we let him take his chance.

"We're very lucky people."

Thistlecrack will likely bid to cement his Cheltenham Gold Cup claims in the Cotswold Chase at Prestbury Park on January 28, but Cue Card could head straight for the blue riband.

"I suspect you'll see Thistlecrack in the race at Cheltenham, I would have thought, just for experience really," said Tizzard.

"Cue Card is nearly 11 and perhaps we'll leave him for the Gold Cup, but that could change."

Brennan was magnanimous in defeat. He said: "You want to win, but some things are impossible and trying to beat that racehorse today was one of the most impossible things I've ever tried to do.”