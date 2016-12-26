Yanworth ran out an authoritative winner of the 32Red.com Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

After making a successful reappearance over an intermediate distance in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot last month, connections considered a step up to three miles but he instead reverted to two miles for this Grade One event and was the 5-4 favourite in the hands of Barry Geraghty.

Just as he had done when winning the International Hurdle at Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago, The New One set out to make all the running, with his old foe My Tent Or Yours in his slipstream throughout.

Geraghty was happy to sit in behind aboard the Alan King-trained Yanworth and while his jumping was not always slick, he remained bang in contention rounding the home turn.

The further Yanworth went the better he looked and after hitting the front on the run to the final flight, he pulled clear on the run-in to score by three and a quarter lengths.

The New One was a clear second, with Ch'tibello coming through to beat My Tent Or Yours to third.

Geraghty said: "He battled well. I had to work a little bit before the turn in, but when we straightened up he came alive.

"He was good and accurate at the last. He's learning a lot from last year and physically, he's a good bit stronger.

"It was a good, solid race. The New One and My Tent went a good gallop and there was no place to hide.

"It looks like he's a Champion Hurdle horse. You'd imagine Cheltenham being a stiffer track would suit better.

"He did it well today."

King said: "I'm relieved. I thought today was a bit against us. Kempton is a sharp track and we didn't get the rain I was hoping for in the week. I'm delighted. I thought we were vulnerable today.

"Ascot probably stood him in good stead. He had to battle that day and it helped him.

"My horses were a bit short then and he needed it. He needed a bit of match practice. It was all very well winning last season without coming off the bridle, but horses have to learn. He learnt a lot at Ascot and again today."

He went on: "Barry was right behind the first two so he was in the right place. He's dug in and the further they went the better.

"We weren't sure (about best trip) which is why we stuck him in over two and a half at Ascot. We were going to go up but Unowhatimeanharry came on the scene, so we changed our plan. It's worked very well.

"But for Unowhatimeanharry we were in the Long Walk two weeks ago. It's a big step in the right direction.

"I wouldn't mind if we went straight to Cheltenham. I'll speak to JP (McManus, owner) and Frank (Berry (racing manager). I wouldn't mind that.

"He doesn't take a lot of work. He might have one more race for match practice, I don't know. I'll speak to the team, but I'd be relaxed if we went straight to Cheltenham."

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies was pleased with The New One's effort.

He said: "He ran really well. Whether he (My Tent Or Yours) was put in there to harass us, maybe that has made the difference.

"Yanworth was the first off the bridle and his jumping was not great, but they are the winners and we are not."

Dan Skelton was also satisfied with Ch'tibello, who took third spot.

He said: "I am happy with that. He maybe just found real Grade One pace a little hot mid-way, but he has actually stayed on really well and there was a question mark in his locker about his ability to stay.

"He will probably go for the Kingwell Hurdle and he will get an entry in the Champion."